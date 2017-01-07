WEATHER

VIDEO: 7 things to know about Sunday's major storm
A major storm approaching the Bay Area late Saturday night will bring strong winds and may cause flooding in parts of the Bay Area, so you'll want to be prepared. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A major storm approaching the Bay Area late Saturday night will bring strong winds and may cause flooding in parts of the Bay Area, so you'll want to be prepared.

ACCUWEATHER FORECAST: Here's the latest on what to expect from this major storm

Here are 7 things you'll need to know about Sunday's storm.

1. This is the first 4 on the Storm Impact Scale since its inception two years ago.

2. Worst part of the storm: Sunday at midnight through 10 a.m.

3. Many cities could see more than 3" of rain this weekend.

4. Wind gusts will be 30 to 60 miles per hour, which may cause possible power outages. Charge essential electronics.

5. Live by Napa or Russian River? Flooding could occur along the banks Sunday into Monday. (Get sandbags here!)
6. Turn around, don't drown. Never drive through flooded roads.

7. Prepare for delays at SFO this weekend thanks to low visibility.

When you get unusual weather where you live, tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with #abc7now.
