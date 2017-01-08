WEATHER

VIDEO: Drone captures Napa River rising during major Bay Area storm
A Napa resident named Vince Piombo captured drone video of the Napa River rising during this weekend's major storm in the Bay Area. (Video submitted to KGO-TV by Vince Piombo )

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Napa resident Vince Piombo captured this drone video of the Napa River rising around noon Sunday, during the major storm that hit the Bay Area over the weekend.

It was the first storm rated a "4" since the inception of ABC7's Storm Impact Scale.

It brought torrential rain, steady wind and flooding to the region and it has also left thousands without power.

