NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --Napa resident Vince Piombo captured this drone video of the Napa River rising around noon Sunday, during the major storm that hit the Bay Area over the weekend.
It was the first storm rated a "4" since the inception of ABC7's Storm Impact Scale.
It brought torrential rain, steady wind and flooding to the region and it has also left thousands without power.
WATCH LIVE: Track the storm with Live Doppler 7
