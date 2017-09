A Fort Lauderdale resident captured the moment winds from Hurricane Irma ripped a tree in her backyard from the ground and sent it toppling over, but she said it could have been so much worse."Thank God that did not land on our house," she can be heard saying. "Look at those roots on that tree. Lord have mercy."Jaime Hagadorn had been filming the storm outside her home on the east coast of Florida when the tree fell. She continued filming, expressing her shock and relief."I'm shaking right now. I am shaking. I think I'm going to start crying," she said. "I can't believe that just happened."