VIDEO: Oroville Dam emergency spillway at risk of failing

Nearly 200,000 people are still under mandatory evacuation orders Monday night over fear the Oroville Dam emergency spillway could fail. (KGO-TV)

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Nearly 200,000 people are still under mandatory evacuation orders Monday night over fear the Oroville Dam emergency spillway could fail.

Emergency officials say they are worried that erosion will move into a concrete wall under the spillway, sending a wall of water into the valley threatening homes and businesses.

The spillway eroded over the weekend and with more rain on the way they're in a race against time.
