VIDEO: San Rafael home destroyed by landslide

A home on Mountain View Avenue in San Rafael slid into itself after the support beams were snapped and the foundation was wrecked by a landslide. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
A home was destroyed in San Rafael Tuesday morning in a landslide.

A police officer captured the incredible scene on video when a home on Mountain View Avenue collapsed.

The two-story house was inundated by a wall of mud that tore through its walls, snapped support beams and compromised the foundation. The family inside the house heard the commotion and all ran out. The homeowner says everyone got out okay.

He says seeing the house he was born in ruins is tough to handle. "I told my wife and son you gotta get out of the house," said John Futscher. "And right then there was a slide that came in over our upper patio that hit the window into our kitchen coming down into our house so we ran out."

Two neighboring homes had been tagged unsafe. They're too dangerous to be in due to the crumbling hillside.

