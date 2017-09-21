  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

Video shows snow falling north of Lake Tahoe

Talk about a drastic change. The weather went from being hot to snow falling in the Sierra. (Photo courtesy: Heavenly Mountain Resort)

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) --
Talk about a drastic change. The weather went from being hot to snow falling in the Sierra.

Video shot Wednesday night shows snow falling along the Mount Rose highway just north of Lake Tahoe, and that means great news for skiers for the upcoming ski season.

