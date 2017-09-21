Video shows snow falling north of Lake Tahoe

September snow! Light #snow is falling in the Sierra this morning, down to around 6000 feet elevation (Kingvale). Use caution driving! #cawx pic.twitter.com/lTe7D9fHjB — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 21, 2017

Talk about a drastic change. The weather went from being hot to snow falling in the Sierra.Video shot Wednesday night shows snow falling along the Mount Rose highway just north of Lake Tahoe, and that means great news for skiers for the upcoming ski season.