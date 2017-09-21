Video shows snow falling north of Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) --Talk about a drastic change. The weather went from being hot to snow falling in the Sierra.
Video shot Wednesday night shows snow falling along the Mount Rose highway just north of Lake Tahoe, and that means great news for skiers for the upcoming ski season.
First #Siera #snow of the season dusted Half Dome and #Yosemite late last night and early this morning. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/xYvGG4eApm— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 21, 2017
September snow! Light #snow is falling in the Sierra this morning, down to around 6000 feet elevation (Kingvale). Use caution driving! #cawx pic.twitter.com/lTe7D9fHjB— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 21, 2017
