WATER

VIDEO: Water flows into iconic Lake Berryessa Glory Hole

EMBED </>More News Videos

This unique Northern California spillway looks like a bathtub drain and functions similarly too. (KGO)

By ABC7 News.com Staff
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Northern California has a lot of interesting waterways with surprising attributes. Lake Berryessa's Glory Hole is just one of many breathtaking and fascinating sites.

RELATED: Strong storm to dump rain from North Bay to South

Napa is known mostly for wine, but Lake Berryessa's Glory Hole has become an iconic part of the landscape.

SF Gate reports that the lake's Glory Hole last spilled over in 2006, over 10 years ago.
Watch the video in the player above for the glorious video of the phenomenon sent in by Twitter user Eileen Paredes.

Click here for your AccuWeather forecast.
Related Topics:
weatherwaterbuzzworthyrainstormstorm damageNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WATER
Water officials race to release water from Anderson Reservoir
Storm topples trees onto homes, cars in the South Bay
Cab drivers call for more safety precautions near fatal Oakland crash site
Storm triggers flooding concerns at Anderson Reservoir
More water
WEATHER
Strong storm to dump rain from the North Bay to the South
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday evening
Water officials race to release water from Anderson Reservoir
VIDEO: Car plummets into sinkhole in Southern California
More Weather
Top Stories
Strong storm to dump rain from the North Bay to the South
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
VIDEO: Warriors coach Steve Kerr grooves with Dance Cam Mom
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday evening
Oakland heavy metal show canceled over police concerns
Trump's remarks about Sweden 'not referring to a specific incident,' White House says
Top Democrats rally support for Affordable Care Act
Show More
Congress members met with crowds and protests at town halls
Race to head DNC tightens as New Hampshire state chair drops out
Southern California storm-related deaths climb to at least 5
'Jane Roe' at center of decision that legalized abortion dies at 69
Trump holds campaign rally in Florida
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Warriors coach Steve Kerr grooves with Dance Cam Mom
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday evening
Oakland heavy metal show canceled over police concerns
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on his private lesson with "Dance Cam Mom"
More Video