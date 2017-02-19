VIDEO: Water flows into iconic Lake Berryessa Glory Hole

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --Northern California has a lot of interesting waterways with surprising attributes. Lake Berryessa's Glory Hole is just one of many breathtaking and fascinating sites.
RELATED: Strong storm to dump rain from North Bay to South
Napa is known mostly for wine, but Lake Berryessa's Glory Hole has become an iconic part of the landscape.
SF Gate reports that the lake's Glory Hole last spilled over in 2006, over 10 years ago.
Watch the video in the player above for the glorious video of the phenomenon sent in by Twitter user Eileen Paredes.
Click here for your AccuWeather forecast.