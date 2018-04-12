  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Watch out! Risk of sneaker waves, large breakers on coast in Sonoma, Monterey counties

EMBED </>More Videos

A northwest swell is building and will bring a risk of rip currents, sneaker waves and large breakers tomorrow from Sonoma County to Monterey County. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's going to be sunny and warm on Friday and if you're thinking of heading to the beach, watch out!

A northwest swell is building and will bring a risk of rip currents, sneaker waves and large breakers Friday from Sonoma County to Monterey County.

The National Weather Service says waves may hit 20 feet starting Thursday evening.

VIDEO: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

Click here for more stories and videos related to weather.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersurfingrogue wavebay areaforecastrip currentsonoma countymonterey countyCaliforniaSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather forecast for Thursday evening
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for Thursday evening
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
How to beat the heat if you're headed to Coachella
More Weather
Top Stories
War of words, actions ensues between Tesla, NTSB after I-Team reports
Alameda police seek help solving homicide of 61-year-old woman
SF cracks down and ramps up against smash and grabs
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Decisions still to be made on downtown SF rail extension tunnel
Six months after North Bay fires, Coffee Park rises from ashes
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Officials: Items found belonged to missing California family
Show More
NTSB says it removed Tesla from deadly crash investigation
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence
Bay Area ferry fleet transitioning to renewable diesel fuel
Community group presents demands to Google for San Jose mega campus
Sonoma Co. fire victims feel the emotional effects 6 months later
More News