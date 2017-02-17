WEATHER

Water officials race to release water from Anderson Reservoir

EMBED </>More News Videos

Water officials are in a race against time to release as much water as possible to prevent flooding at the outlet of the Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill into Coyote Creek. (KGO-TV)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. --
Water officials are in a race against time to release as much water as possible to prevent flooding at the outlet of the Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill into Coyote Creek.

RELATED: Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill is at risk of overflowing

Thunderous amounts of water gush from an outlet at the base of Anderson Dam.

"It's beautiful," said Maria Ramo of Morgan Hill. "I love it. We come here at least once a week to watch since it started."

Relentless rain is filling the reservoir.

"The storms have outpaced the avility of the outlet to release the water," said Jim McCann of the Santa Clara Valley Water District. "99 percent of capacity."

Morgan Hill resident Steve James says the water is within a foot of the spillway top. "It's like 624.3 feet and that concrete's at 625."

If you think the outlet is impressive, just wait for the spillway.

"It's like that only ten times bigger splash," said another Morgan Hill resident Alex Aguilera. "Because it drops over a 70-foot cliff. It's cool, but I'm a little nervous."

Areas along Coyote Creek could experience flooding.

Resident Gabriel Mendoza told ABC7 News, "As long as this thing doesn't break or we don't gotta jump in canoes or nothing like that, we'll be alright."

The dam is slated for earthquake retrofitting but is otherwise fine making it a fascinating spectacle for locals.

"It's so cool, this was my first time," said Nathaniel Weaver of Morgan Hill. "It's just so cool."
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherstorm damagestormrainwindsevere weatherfloodingflash floodingwaterMorgan Hill
Load Comments
WEATHER
VIDEO: Car plummets into sinkhole in Southern California
Massive Eucalyptus tree falls, crushes car in Fremont
Storm topples trees onto homes, cars in the South Bay
Weather forecast for Saturday morning
More Weather
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Big-rigs keep rolling over at same spot, neighbors blame CalTrans
Neighbor says Oakland police should have arrested shooter days ago
VIDEO: Fire truck falls over side of SoCal freeway
VIDEO: Car plummets into sinkhole in Southern California
Trump administration halts $674M Caltrain improvement grant
Oakland students, administrators safe after lockdown situation
Oakland shooter's troubled past, college history
Show More
Cab drivers call for more safety precautions near fatal Oakland crash site
Oakland shooter detained by cops dies
South Bay lawmaker proposes bill to make Election Day a holiday
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza, Exploratorium tickets
Massive Eucalyptus tree falls, crushes car in Fremont
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Big-rigs keep rolling over at same spot, neighbors blame CalTrans
VIDEO: Fire truck falls over side of SoCal freeway
Trump administration halts $674M Caltrain improvement grant
Neighbor says Oakland police should have arrested shooter days ago
More Video