HOUSTON, Texas --Fourteen hours after it slammed into the Texas coast as a Category 4 hurricane -- the strongest to hit the mainland U.S. in more than a decade -- Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm.
The National Hurricane Center said the eye of then-Category 4 hurricane made landfall about 10 p.m. about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, bringing with it 130 mph sustained winds and flooding rains.
A Tornado Watch was extended for Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties until 1 p.m.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Walker counties until 2:15 p.m.
Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, Harvey grew rapidly, accelerating from a Category 1 early Friday morning to a Category 4 by evening. Its transformation from an unnamed storm to a life-threatening behemoth took only 56 hours, an incredibly fast intensification. Although it has weakened considerably, it still poses a major threat to flood-prone parts of southeast Texas.
Over 25-35" of rain is possible across parts of southeast Texas. Major flooding is likely.
Moderate to High Risk of power outages over a large part of souhteast Texas thru Sunday morning.