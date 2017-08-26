WEATHER

Hurricane Harvey downgraded moves inland as tropical storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has the latest forecast as Harvey moves forward.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Fourteen hours after it slammed into the Texas coast as a Category 4 hurricane -- the strongest to hit the mainland U.S. in more than a decade -- Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Where will Harvey go next? Hard to say...
EMBED More News Videos

Elita Loresca shows just how computer models are forecasting Harvey's track through this weekend.



The National Hurricane Center said the eye of then-Category 4 hurricane made landfall about 10 p.m. about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, bringing with it 130 mph sustained winds and flooding rains.

RELATED: Rockport, Texas emerging as town hit hard by Hurricane Harvey

A Tornado Watch was extended for Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties until 1 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Walker counties until 2:15 p.m.



Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, Harvey grew rapidly, accelerating from a Category 1 early Friday morning to a Category 4 by evening. Its transformation from an unnamed storm to a life-threatening behemoth took only 56 hours, an incredibly fast intensification. Although it has weakened considerably, it still poses a major threat to flood-prone parts of southeast Texas.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall


Over 25-35" of rain is possible across parts of southeast Texas. Major flooding is likely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheattropical stormtropical depressionhurricanehurricane harveyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Harvey hits Texas: Videos from the storm
Hurricane Harvey evacuees offered free Airbnb stays
PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
More Weather
Top Stories
Protesters take streets of San Francisco amid political turmoil-- WATCH LIVE
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Berkeley takes center stage after multiple protest cancellations
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
Hurricane Harvey evacuees offered free Airbnb stays
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
Trump signs memo banning transgender individuals from openly serving in military
New lawsuit filed in Bay Area police sexual misconduct scandal
Show More
'Patriot Prayer shifts rally focus from Crissy Field to Alamo Square Park
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
LARRY BEIL: Mo' money, no problems for Mayweather, McGregor
Rally in SF's Civic Center calls for love above hate
95-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to march against hate in Berkeley
More News
Top Video
Protesters take streets of San Francisco amid political turmoil-- WATCH LIVE
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
Berkeley takes center stage after multiple protest cancellations
'Patriot Prayer shifts rally focus from Crissy Field to Alamo Square Park
More Video