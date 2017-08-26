EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2344686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elita Loresca shows just how computer models are forecasting Harvey's track through this weekend.

Moderate to High Risk of power outages over a large part of souhteast Texas thru Sunday morning. #harvey #txwx pic.twitter.com/u5MB7Hzq6l — ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) August 25, 2017

Fourteen hours after it slammed into the Texas coast as a Category 4 hurricane -- the strongest to hit the mainland U.S. in more than a decade -- Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm.The National Hurricane Center said the eye of then-Category 4 hurricane made landfall about 10 p.m. about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, bringing with it 130 mph sustained winds and flooding rains.A Tornado Watch was extended for Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties until 1 p.m.A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Walker counties until 2:15 p.m.Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, Harvey grew rapidly, accelerating from a Category 1 early Friday morning to a Category 4 by evening. Its transformation from an unnamed storm to a life-threatening behemoth took only 56 hours, an incredibly fast intensification. Although it has weakened considerably, it still poses a major threat to flood-prone parts of southeast Texas.Over 25-35" of rain is possible across parts of southeast Texas. Major flooding is likely.