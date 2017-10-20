Weather forecast for Friday night

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy, with overnight lows mainly in the upper 40s to around 50. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little milder, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 70s inland. A major warming trend will begin Sunday, with afternoon highs at near record levels by the middle of next week. By Wednesday, inland areas can expect highs in the low 90s.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Saturday Until 3 a.m.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY
Today Until 6 p.m.
Concord 71
Oakland 68
Redwood City 69
San Francisco 63
San Jose 71
Santa Rosa 71
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Around 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/A little Milder
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/A little Milder
Highs: Low 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/A Little Milder
Highs: Near 70
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/A Little Milder
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Near 50
Lows: Around 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/A Little Milder
Highs: Near 70
Weekend:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Around 80 Inland
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
