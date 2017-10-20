WEATHER

Weather forecast for Friday night

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast for Friday night and Saturday. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy, with overnight lows mainly in the upper 40s to around 50. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little milder, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 70s inland. A major warming trend will begin Sunday, with afternoon highs at near record levels by the middle of next week. By Wednesday, inland areas can expect highs in the low 90s.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Saturday Until 3 a.m.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY
Today Until 6 p.m.

Concord 71
Oakland 68
Redwood City 69
San Francisco 63
San Jose 71
Santa Rosa 71

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Around 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/A little Milder
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/A little Milder
Highs: Low 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/A Little Milder
Highs: Near 70

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/A Little Milder
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Near 50
Lows: Around 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/A Little Milder
Highs: Near 70

Weekend:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Around 80 Inland

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
No Spare the Air alert in effect
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
WATCH: Sonoma Co. wildfire burns in hollowed out tree
NASA Astronaut uses fidget spinner in space
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames
What A Year (So Far) for the 129th Rescue Wing
Suspect in hit-and-run that injured SF cop pleads not guilty
Oakland A's, MLB teams hit it out of the park for North Bay fire survivor
Child hurt in hit-and-run near Oakland's Lake Merritt
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pleasanton Harvest Festival
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters
Show More
Arraignment held for man accused of hitting SFPD officer with car
Rain helps crews battle Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire
Lawsuit accuses diet soft drink makers of misleading consumers
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames
What A Year (So Far) for the 129th Rescue Wing
Suspect in hit-and-run that injured SF cop pleads not guilty
Child hurt in hit-and-run near Oakland's Lake Merritt
More Video