  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

Weather forecast for Saturday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your accuweather forecast for Saturday. (KGO)



Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Chilled sunshine today.
Highs: 50-52.

Concord: 42/52
Fremont: 39/53
Redwood City :43/52
San Francisco: 45/52
San Jose: 39/52
Santa Rosa: 33/51

Coast
TODAY: Partly sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Sunny & cool this afternoon.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

Christmas Day:
Continued sunny & chilly. Highs: 50-54.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Storms brings needed rain to North Bay, drought fears continue
Widespread rain moving through Bay Area
Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
Tahoe travelers hopeful for snowy trips
More Weather
Top Stories
Clerks take down armed robbery suspect at Hayward store
I-TEAM: Marine impostor exposed for stolen valor
Storms brings needed rain to North Bay, drought fears continue
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
EXCLUSIVE: Toney Chaplin discusses his tenure as interim SFPD chief
Last minute shoppers flock to Westfield Oakridge mall
Fans react to news about Carrie Fisher's medical emergency
Show More
Carrie Fisher in stable condition after medical emergency
1 dead after Caltrain crashes into vehicle in Palo Alto
South San Francisco officer beaten released from hospital
Family with heart defects helps San Francisco research team
Major delays for flights heading into SFO
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Toney Chaplin discusses his tenure as interim SFPD chief
Clerks take down armed robbery suspect at Hayward store
I-TEAM: Marine impostor exposed for stolen valor
Last minute shoppers flock to Westfield Oakridge mall
More Video