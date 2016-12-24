Weather forecast for Saturday

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Chilled sunshine today.
Highs: 50-52.
Concord: 42/52
Fremont: 39/53
Redwood City :43/52
San Francisco: 45/52
San Jose: 39/52
Santa Rosa: 33/51
Coast
TODAY: Partly sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Sunny & cool this afternoon.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
Christmas Day:
Continued sunny & chilly. Highs: 50-54.
