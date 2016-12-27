WEATHER

Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)



Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. in the North Bay valleys with a sunny and slightly warmer afternoon. Highs: 52-58.

Concord: 34/55
Fremont: 39/58
Redwood City: 34/56
San Francisco: 42/55
San Jose: 37/59
Santa Rosa: 30/58

Coast
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny today.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Mostly sunny & cool this afternoon.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: Near 40.

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & a little warmer today.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: Near 40.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 40s.

Wednesday:
More sunshine, slightly warmer. Highs: 58-62.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
The different kinds of lightning
Storms brings needed rain to North Bay, drought fears continue
Widespread rain moving through Bay Area
Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
More Weather
Top Stories
Police investigating shooting at Pleasant Hill shopping center
Uber driver shot at in San Francisco
North Beach celebrates Hanukkah despite stolen menorah
Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Post-Christmas Mall Disturbances
San Rafael music producer says George Michael 'had it all'
Bay Area scout collects hundreds of shoes for the needy
NBA: 2 errors made in Cavs' favor in last 2 minutes of Christmas game
Show More
Aunt of suspected DUI driver apologizes for crash
Oakland Raiders, fans, stay resilient without QB Derek Carr
Church prints Tupac lyrics instead of prayer
Heavy rain renews hope for Coho Salmon
Memorial grows for victims of suspected DUI crash in SJ
More News
Top Video
Police investigating shooting at Pleasant Hill shopping center
Memorial grows for victims of suspected DUI crash in SJ
Cat jumps off palm tree, hits the ground running
Once a killer, now a CEO: Ex-con works to turn youths around
More Video