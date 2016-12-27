Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.
A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. in the North Bay valleys with a sunny and slightly warmer afternoon. Highs: 52-58.
Concord: 34/55
Fremont: 39/58
Redwood City: 34/56
San Francisco: 42/55
San Jose: 37/59
Santa Rosa: 30/58
Coast
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny today.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Mostly sunny & cool this afternoon.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: Near 40.
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & a little warmer today.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: Near 40.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 40s.
Wednesday:
More sunshine, slightly warmer. Highs: 58-62.
