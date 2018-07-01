Weather Forecast: Sunday

Coast:

Heat relief begins today and our afternoon temperatures will continue to drop over the next few days to below average temps by Independence Day on Wednesday. Smoke from the County Fire will drift south to parts of the North Bay and San Francisco. High fire danger continues until 3 p.m.RED FLAG WARNING North Bay Mountains, Lake County, Yolo County, & Solano County until 3 p.m.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaToday: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Sunny, Breezy, & Hazy from FiresHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sToday: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Becoming CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low 80s to Near 90Tonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Mid to Upper 50s