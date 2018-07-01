WEATHER

Weather Forecast: Sunday

Heat relief begins today and our afternoon temperatures will continue to drop over the next few days to below average temps by Independence Day on Wednesday. Smoke from the County Fire will drift south to parts of the North Bay and San Francisco. High fire danger continues until 3 p.m.

RED FLAG WARNING North Bay Mountains, Lake County, Yolo County, & Solano County until 3 p.m.

Concord 88
Oakland 73
Redwood City 86
San Francisco 68
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 88

Coast:
Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny, Breezy, & Hazy from Fires
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Near 90
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
