Wet weather impacting commute around the Bay Area

If you were hoping for a wet New Year, wish granted! The heaviest of it is still to come Tuesday afternoon, when most people are getting off work.It's raining in Los Gatos. The Lexington Reservoir is slowly filling its way to the top. Meanwhile on Highway 17 at Bear Creek, cars are moving along nicely - despite wet and slick roads.A crash happened on Mission Blvd. between 680 and 880. CHP says it may have been because the car slid and spun off the road. The driver was OK.There were a handful of minor crashes in the Bay Area Tuesday morning. Steady rain fell in Fremont throughout the commute.Drivers are being warned to be careful in Mt. Hamilton where there is snow on the ground. It's fun to play in but can make driving rough.Drivers say people seem to be keeping a good distance today plus a lot of people seem to still be on holiday vacation.