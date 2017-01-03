WEATHER

Wet weather impacting commute around the Bay Area
If you were hoping for a wet New Year, wish granted! The heaviest of it is still to come Tuesday afternoon, when most people are getting off work. (KGO-TV)

By
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
If you were hoping for a wet New Year, wish granted! The heaviest of it is still to come Tuesday afternoon, when most people are getting off work.

STORMWATCH: Live Doppler 7 radar

It's raining in Los Gatos. The Lexington Reservoir is slowly filling its way to the top. Meanwhile on Highway 17 at Bear Creek, cars are moving along nicely - despite wet and slick roads.

A crash happened on Mission Blvd. between 680 and 880. CHP says it may have been because the car slid and spun off the road. The driver was OK.

There were a handful of minor crashes in the Bay Area Tuesday morning. Steady rain fell in Fremont throughout the commute.

MORE: Get your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast here.

Drivers are being warned to be careful in Mt. Hamilton where there is snow on the ground. It's fun to play in but can make driving rough.

Drivers say people seem to be keeping a good distance today plus a lot of people seem to still be on holiday vacation.

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
