WEATHER

What makes a storm a nor'easter?
EMBED </>More News Videos

AccuWeather explains the term and details how a nor'easter forms. (AccuWeather)

While many in the Northeast associate nor'easters with snow, winter is not the only time these storms can happen.

A nor'easter is a low pressure system that starts in the Southeast and intensifies as it moves to the Northeast, AccuWeather explains. Warm air from the system clashes with cold air as it moves to the northeast. They are called nor'easters because of the direction of the winds.

Nor'easters can cause crippling snow storms, heavy rain, gale force winds and beach erosion. They are strongest and most common between September and April.
Related Topics:
weatherstormaccuweathersnowwinter storm
Load Comments
WEATHER
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Weather forecast for Friday morning
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
More Weather
Top Stories
Putin says Russia won't oust U.S. diplomats in hacking flap
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Ex-fiancée of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
Bay Area lawmakers concerned about marijuana and driving
Russian at SF consulate calls diplomat expulsion 'unfriendly step'
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Show More
Families on both sides of Target stabbing search for justice
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
Great Polar Bear plunge tops weekend events in San Francisco
Police: drunk mom crashes in Healdsburg, leaving son injured
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
More News
Top Video
Putin says Russia won't oust U.S. diplomats in hacking flap
Bay Area lawmakers concerned about marijuana and driving
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Russian Consulate in SF uneasy after sanctions
More Video