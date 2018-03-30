TREE FALL

What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad

EMBED </>More Videos

One week ago, a tree fell on a dad watching his daughter play softball in Alameda. The city says he's recovering from serious injuries. Meanwhile, they are inspecting trees, as always, at many of their parks. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
One week ago, a tree fell on a dad watching his daughter play softball in Alameda. The city says he's recovering from serious injuries. Meanwhile, they are inspecting trees, as always, at many of their parks.

The park's manager pointed to a stump where a 60-foot eucalyptus tree was cut down, calling it, "guaranteed the safest tree in Alameda."

RELATED: Tree falls on man at daughter's softball game in Alameda

That tree was leaning toward a playground at Godfrey Park. This summer a eucalyptus leaning toward the rec center will also be felled. But across town at Washington Park, a Monterey Pine tree unexpectedly fell and crushed a father last Friday who was watching a ballgame from a picnic table, pinning him under the branches. The city says he'll make it but is still undergoing surgery.

Parks Manager John McDonald said, "I started getting nervous, based on calls I got, that people were getting tree removal happy."

He said they've had meetings this week but they don't want to overreact.

RELATED: North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed

He says he had a list of problem trees but the 50-foot-tall Monterey Pine that toppled was not on that list. Seven other pine trees at Washington Park were removed over the last two years.

Maria Flowers watched her children play in the park, and said: "I love trees so it's a bummer to cut them down but for safety purposes I understand."

The city intends to prune some trees so the wind can better pass through the branches. They also advise park visitors to avoid walking under big trees during big storms. McDonald said " to have great parks you're going to have risks and it's our job to minimize them. " The trees he said are what makes a park a park.

Click here for more stories, photos, and videos on recent incidents with falling trees.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathertree fallchildrenaccidentnaturewindrainstorm damagestormparkman injured
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tree falls on man at daughter's softball game in Alameda
TREE FALL
Tree falls on man at daughter's softball game in Alameda
North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed
Storm on deck for South Bay
Burned tree population explodes in Sonoma County
More tree fall
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
How to help NASA observe the clouds
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Sees Candy gift cards, NAKANO rice vinegar
Homework Hero: Ninive Calegari honored as an ABC7 Star
Judge issues order allowing San Jose immigrant facing deportation to stay in US
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Alleged Russian hacker appears in San Francisco federal court
Snoop Dogg signs autographs at Oakland's Dope ERA store
Show More
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row now
Family: Pulse nightclub gunman's widow to arrive in Bay Area
Doctor hired by family says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash drops out of CA congressional race
More News
Top Video
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Homework Hero: Ninive Calegari honored as an ABC7 Star
Doctor hired by family says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
Family: Pulse nightclub gunman's widow to arrive in Bay Area
More Video