U.S. & WORLD

Gunman identified in Las Vegas deadly mass shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff ID's suspect in Las Vegas shooting on October 2, 2017. (WPVI)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
The gunman responsible for killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 200 at a crowded country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Authorities say Paddock opened fire with an automatic weapon from a high rise hotel. Police confronted him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Paddock is dead at the scene.

He was a Las Vegas area resident. Police also said they were seeking a woman identified as Marilou Danley, believed to be a roommate of the gunman.

Two vehicles that may be linked to the incident have been located by police.

Related Topics:
shootinggun violencelas vegasu.s. & worldNevada
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Vote for independence leads to violent clashes in Spain
Samuel 'Si' Newhouse, billionaire media mogul, dies at 89
British climber killed in Yosemite rockslide died saving his wife
Monty Hall, iconic 'Let's Make A Deal' host, dies at 96
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
At least 50 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting, suspect ID'd -- WATCH LIVE
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Number to call to check on loved ones in Las Vegas
Country music artists pray for victims of Las Vegas shooting near concert
Fleet Week, Oracle Open World could make driving in SF painful
UC Berkeley student beaten at residence hall released from hospital
Oracle's Larry Ellison kicks off OpenWorld 2017 in San Francisco
Raiders Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody Vs. Trump' shirt
Show More
Vote for independence leads to violent clashes in Spain
Palmer's TD toss to Fitzgerald beats 49ers in OT
Third-quarter back injury knocks Raiders' Derek Carr from game
UC Berkeley student beaten unconscious at residence hall
In first chance to respond to anthem comments, 49ers display show of unity
More News
Top Video
At least 50 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting, suspect ID'd -- WATCH LIVE
Fleet Week, Oracle Open World could make driving in SF painful
Victims in San Francisco homicide identified
Raiders Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody Vs. Trump' shirt
More Video