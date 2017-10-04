In the hours after 59 people were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Las Vegas Metro police identified 62-year-old Marilou Danley as the person of interest in the shooting.After finding Danley's identifying material in the gunman's hotel suite, investigators learned she was out of the country as the massacre was carried out.Danley was originally called Stephen Paddock's roommate, but later identified as his live-in girlfriend. The couple lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, which is outside of Las Vegas.According to her LinkedIn profile, Danley had worked as a high stakes hostess at a Reno, Nevada casino, where investigators believe she met Paddock.Investigators tracked Danley to her home country of the Philippines, where they said she first arrived about two weeks before the shooting. Immigration documents showed she was traveling on an Australian passport.Investigators also learned Paddock accompanied Danley on a previous trip to her home country.On Oct. 3, two days after the shooting, Danley returned to the U.S. met by federal agents. On top of the shooter's motives, authorities want to ask Danley about her knowledge of a $100,000 wire transfer to an account in the Philippines.Social media and other reports say she is a mother and a grandmother who divorced from her previous husband in 2015.A person listed as the witness to Danley's divorce insisted to the Reno Gazette-Journal that she is not connected with Paddock's behavior.Danley's sister also echoed the sentiment, saying Marilou had no knowledge of Paddock's plans and that "she was sent away."