Wine train collides with limo bus in St. Helena

A wine train collided with a limo in St. Helena Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol. (Courtesy: Calistoga Tow)

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) --
A wine train collided with a limo in St. Helena Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on St. Helena Highway near 1111 White Lane around 12:45 p.m.

The CHP responded to the crash.

Twitter user Brandyn Harris tweeted video from the scene that showed the train on the tracks crashed into the left side of a limo bus.


No further details were immediately available.
