Wisconsin police: 9-year-old girl held in padlocked dog kennel

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Investigators said they learned a child was being kept in this kennel, which measures 4 feet 10 inches in height, 4 feet in length and 8 feet in length. (Racine County Sheriff&#39;s Office)</span></div>
NORWAY, Wis. --
Two caretakers are facing child abuse charges after allegedly holding a 9-year-old girl in a dog kennel at her home in Norway, Wisconsin.

Dale Deavers, 48, and Gail LaLonde, 47, were taken into custody for causing mental harm to a child, false imprisonment and several other felony charges, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they learned the child was being kept in the kennel - which measured 4 feet 10 inches in height, 4 feet in length and 8 feet in length - at night and occasionally throughout the day. They said the dog kennel was padlocked to prevent the child from escaping.

"I was sickened at what I witnessed last night. This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I've seen, it doesn't get much worse than this," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.

The victim and a sibling have been placed into protective custody.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusedogchild endangermentcrimeWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Massive Equifax hack puts Bay Area residents at risk
Menlo Park search and rescue team heads out to help with Irma
Shelter animals from Florida arrive in Bay Area
Oakland fire captain charged with child porn possession
Television as we know it turns 90 years old
Widow of Richmond police officer volunteers in Houston
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney helps Sprint customer get refund
Show More
Self-driving Lyft cars to be tested in the Bay Area
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has advice for first-time home buyers
Contra Costa Co.sees increase in Yellow Jacket nests
Irma evacuees arrive to safety in Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias near Yosemite
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Prince George arrives for his first day of school
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More Photos