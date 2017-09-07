Wisconsin police: 9-year-old girl held in padlocked dog kennel

Two caretakers are facing child abuse charges after allegedly holding a 9-year-old girl in a dog kennel at her home in Norway, Wisconsin.Dale Deavers, 48, and Gail LaLonde, 47, were taken into custody for causing mental harm to a child, false imprisonment and several other felony charges, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.Investigators said they learned the child was being kept in the kennel - which measured 4 feet 10 inches in height, 4 feet in length and 8 feet in length - at night and occasionally throughout the day. They said the dog kennel was padlocked to prevent the child from escaping."I was sickened at what I witnessed last night. This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I've seen, it doesn't get much worse than this," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.The victim and a sibling have been placed into protective custody.