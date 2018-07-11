Woman found dead in trash compactor at condo building identified

MARK OSBORNE
An employee at a 29-story condominium tower in Manhattan stumbled across a gruesome sight.

The building employee found a woman stuffed in a trash compactor in the complex at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the New York Police Department.

A resident of the building, 48-year-old Lara Prychenko, was unconscious and unresponsive, police said, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have recovered surveillance video showing Prychenko's leaving her purse in an elevator and walking off, the NYPD said. Prychenko went out of view before she reached the trash compactor.

There is no immediate criminality, the NYPD said, because no one else is seen on the video.

The building, Zeckendorf Towers, is located at 1 Irving Place next to Union Square in Lower Manhattan.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Update: Build-A-Bear closes lines for 'Pay Your Age' Day
Suspected Golden State Killer to make court appearance in Sacramento
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Child molester slain by fellow inmate at California prison
Show More
Tekashi69 arrested, accused of choking fan at Galleria Mall
Burglar gets trapped in escape room, calls 911
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
More News