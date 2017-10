A woman was robbed at gunpoint by two men at BART's Bay Fair station in San Leandro Saturday night and the suspects have not been apprehended, police said.The woman, who was not injured, told officers she was robbed in the station's west parking lot around 9:50 p.m. The suspects fled on foot toward Hesperian Boulevard, the victim told police.One of the suspects was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his face covered by a bandanna, police said.