Woman shot in leg during struggle with robbers in Mission District

Police said a woman was shot in the leg after a struggle with two people accused of trying to steal her cellphone and wallet in San Francisco's Mission District early Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A woman was shot in the leg after she struggled with robbers in San Francisco's Mission District early Monday morning, according to police.

The 25-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of Capp Street shortly before 1 a.m. with another woman when they were approached by a man and woman in a vehicle, police said.

The suspects attempted to rob the women, and one of them shot the victim in the leg during a struggle over her cellphone and wallet.

The suspects fled in the vehicle with the women's property.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but is expected to survive her injuries.
