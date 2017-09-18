Woman shot in leg during struggle with robbers in Mission District

A woman was shot in the leg after she struggled with robbers in San Francisco's Mission District early Monday morning, according to police.The 25-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of Capp Street shortly before 1 a.m. with another woman when they were approached by a man and woman in a vehicle, police said.The suspects attempted to rob the women, and one of them shot the victim in the leg during a struggle over her cellphone and wallet.The suspects fled in the vehicle with the women's property.The victim was taken to a hospital, but is expected to survive her injuries.