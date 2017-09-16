A 36-year-old woman suspected of a series of package thefts in the East Bay has been arrested, police said Thursday.Danielle Gonsalves, a Hayward resident, was arrested Aug. 23 on suspicion of mail theft and trespassing and other alleged crimes, according to police.Officers began an investigation June 23 regarding a package that had just been delivered to a Fremont resident's porch, police said.Surveillance video captured Gonsalves grabbing the package and running away, according to police.Gonsalves admitted to stealing the package from the Fremont porch, police said.A different surveillance video that showed Gonsalves allegedly stealing a package from a Hayward-area porch was featured on a local news broadcast that aired June 27, according to police.Police said mail theft can lead to identity theft. For protection, residents should use a locking mailbox, give mail to a letter carrier or send it from the post office, avoid sending cash and let senders know if expected mail doesn't arrive, police said.