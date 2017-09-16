PACKAGE THEFT

Woman suspected of East Bay package thefts arrested

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. --
A 36-year-old woman suspected of a series of package thefts in the East Bay has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Danielle Gonsalves, a Hayward resident, was arrested Aug. 23 on suspicion of mail theft and trespassing and other alleged crimes, according to police.

Officers began an investigation June 23 regarding a package that had just been delivered to a Fremont resident's porch, police said.

Surveillance video captured Gonsalves grabbing the package and running away, according to police.

Gonsalves admitted to stealing the package from the Fremont porch, police said.

A different surveillance video that showed Gonsalves allegedly stealing a package from a Hayward-area porch was featured on a local news broadcast that aired June 27, according to police.

Police said mail theft can lead to identity theft. For protection, residents should use a locking mailbox, give mail to a letter carrier or send it from the post office, avoid sending cash and let senders know if expected mail doesn't arrive, police said.
