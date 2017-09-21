Woman storms Kardashians' West Hollywood Dash store with gun, returns with machete

EMBED </>More Videos

Law enforcement officials are seen at the Kardashians' Dash shop in West Hollywood after a woman stormed the shop with a gun then returned with a machete, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
An armed woman barged into the Kardashians' Dash boutique in West Hollywood on Thursday and pointed her weapon at an employee, sheriff's officials said.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West pledges $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey victims

The woman came into the store around 11:30 a.m. with a handgun, possibly a revolver, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

She pointed the weapon at a store employee and mumbled something, possibly about Cuba.

The woman proceeded to knock items off a counter, then left the store.

Later, she returned to the scene and waved a machete at photographers who had gathered at the store.

She then wedged the machete in the crack of the store's doorway and left.

Officials said the incident doesn't appear to be a robbery.

No injuries were reported, and the woman has yet to be apprehended.

Sheriff's officials said they will inspect surveillance footage to aid their investigation.

Last month, the same store was the target of a possible "swatting" prank, which is a fake call for help that often involves the address of a celebrity.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kardashian familycelebritygunsweaponsmacheteWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Possible 'swatting' prank at Kardashians' WeHo Dash store
Top Stories
Bay Area home sales continue to soar as fall approaches
SF restaurant owner with ties to Mexico City provides food to rescuers
Yiannopolous releases YouTube video allegedly made at UC Berkeley
Kim Jong Un says Trump will 'pay dearly' for UN speech
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
Aaron Hernandez lawyer: Brain showed 'severe' case of CTE
A's fans given chance to hit homers for free tickets
San Francisco 49ers game tickets on sale for under $20
Show More
Tribute for Ghost Ship fire victims installed at Oakland Museum
Long-time Redwood City mobile home park residents at risk of losing homes after rent increases
Oakland temple covers anti-Semitic graffiti with messages of love
Reports say no missing children at collapsed Mexico City school
Trump records welcome message for new citizens
More News
Top Video
Bay Area home sales continue to soar as fall approaches
Yiannopolous releases YouTube video allegedly made at UC Berkeley
SF restaurant owner with ties to Mexico City provides food to rescuers
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
More Video