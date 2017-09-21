An armed woman barged into the Kardashians' Dash boutique in West Hollywood on Thursday and pointed her weapon at an employee, sheriff's officials said.The woman came into the store around 11:30 a.m. with a handgun, possibly a revolver, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.She pointed the weapon at a store employee and mumbled something, possibly about Cuba.The woman proceeded to knock items off a counter, then left the store.Later, she returned to the scene and waved a machete at photographers who had gathered at the store.She then wedged the machete in the crack of the store's doorway and left.Officials said the incident doesn't appear to be a robbery.No injuries were reported, and the woman has yet to be apprehended.Sheriff's officials said they will inspect surveillance footage to aid their investigation.Last month, the same store was the target of a possible "swatting" prank, which is a fake call for help that often involves the address of a celebrity.