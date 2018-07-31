YOSEMITE

Yosemite Valley to remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5

The Yosemite Valley and the Wawona area have been closed to visitors due to the Ferguson Fire. (KFSN)

MARIPOSA, Calif. --
The National Park Service has announced that parts of Yosemite National Park will remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5.

The closure began July 25 because choking smoke from the Ferguson Fire had filled the iconic Yosemite Valley, creating unhealthy conditions. Firefighting operations had also limited access to Highway 41/Wawona Road.

On Tuesday, park officials also announced that they had added the Hetch Hetchy Valley to the list of areas closed to the public.

