When a 9-year-old in Alabama noticed the Florida license plate on the car in front of him in the drive-thru on Friday, he asked his mom if they could pay for the evacuee's meal."I didn't want them to waste their money on food because they're trying to escape the hurricane," Landon Routzong told ABC News . "I felt like I should help out."His mom, Tara Parker Routzong, said of course they could pay for his meal. She asked a Chick-fil-A employee about it in the drive-thru. The employee said of course, but they'd have to figure out a way to reach the drive-thru before the car."Here's my debit card. Run!" Routzong told her son.So the normally shy Landon sprinted to the window before the customer was able to pay. The customer, it turns out, was coming from Miami, and he was grateful for the kind gesture.His mom was so proud she reflected about her son's sweet gesture on Facebook. She wrote: