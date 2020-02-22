MISSING: Novato police searching for 11-year-old boy

This image is of 11-year-old Tejon who was reported missing by Novato Police on Feb. 22, 2020. (Novato Police Dept.)

NOVATO, Calif. -- Police in Novato on Saturday are asking the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy named Tejon. The Novato Police Department did not release the boy's last name.

Tejon left his home in the area of Diablo Avenue at about 11 a.m. Friday and police say he could be in the area of Marin City with friends.

Tejon is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a 'NASA' logo on chest with yellow/orange stripes on the sleeves, and blue jeans.

Police there are no known suspicious circumstances associated with his disappearance.

Anyone with information that will help safely locate Tejon is asked to contact Novato police at (415) 897-1122.
