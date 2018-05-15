1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a double shooting in south San Jose early this morning, according to San Jose police.

The shooting occurred around 1:11 a.m. today in the 400 block of Blossom Hill Road, San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said. Officers arrived on scene to discover two men with suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

Both men were taken to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead and another was treated for injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Jose police Sgt. Bert Milliken or Detective John Figone at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.
