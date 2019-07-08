1 dead after shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was shot and killed in San Francisco's Mission District early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of 24th and Capp streets around 12 a.m., police said. As officers arrived, a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and was able to elude capture during a pursuit.

A man was also found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of 24th Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. The identity of the victim hasn't been released.

