1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KGO) --
One person is dead after small plane crashed on Mt. Diablo, according to Contra Costa Fire Department.

Authorities received a call about the crash at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, but the FAA says it happened Friday night.

The pilot, who authorities believe was the only person on board, was flying from Hayward to Lincoln, California.

"On Saturday, a family member of the pilot reported the aircraft was overdue after it had not landed as scheduled," officials said.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed into a hillside two miles southwest of the mountain's peak.

Fire crews found the wreckage near Summit Road, where the aircraft burned after crashing.

The fire department requested the coroner at the scene.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate, with NTSB acting as the lead investigative agency.

A spokesperson tells ABC7 News,"It typically takes the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause for an accident."

This is a developing news story, stay with ABC7 News for updates.
