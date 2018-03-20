1 person injured after box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio

EMBED </>More Videos

A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San Antonio, police say.

SCHERTZ, Texas --
A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San Antonio, police say.

At 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded after receiving a call about an explosion at the building where 75 people were inside at the time.

Officials say a FedEx employee was injured from the sound of the explosion. She apparently suffered a non-life threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.

RELATED: What investigators are looking for to crack the Austin 'serial bomber' case

Investigators are checking on employees to make sure they're OK. They're also taking statements from them about the incident.

No word where the package was headed or what was inside of it.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene.

A law enforcement source tells ABC News authorities will have to move slowly and methodically to process the complex scene where other FedEx packages containing unknown contents are all over the facility.

Officials are calling this "a complicated and potentially dangerous environment to render safe."

RELATED: Victims of package bomb blasts include father, rising star student

This comes after Austin was rocked with the fourth explosion to hit the city in just two weeks.

Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber.

Police are urging anyone who sees something suspicious to report it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionexplosives foundfedexu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officials probe intact package believed to be sent by person who mailed package bomb
What investigators are looking for to crack the Austin 'serial bomber' case
Police chief urges bombing suspect to surrender: 'Call us at 911'
Suspect in Austin explosions a 'serial bomber,' authorities say
Victims of package bomb blasts include father, rising star student
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News