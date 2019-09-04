1 killed in crash on southbound Hwy 101 in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- At least one person has died following a traffic collision on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Menlo Park early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 1:24 a.m. and involved at least one vehicle that went 15 feet off the freeway and into an embankment.There are no immediate reports of other injuries. No further information is immediately available.