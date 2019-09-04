1 killed in crash on southbound Hwy 101 in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- At least one person has died following a traffic collision on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Menlo Park early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 1:24 a.m. and involved at least one vehicle that went 15 feet off the freeway and into an embankment.

There are no immediate reports of other injuries. No further information is immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
menlo parktraffic fatalitiescar crashfatal crashhighway 101traffic accidentperson killed
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of assaulting
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
NB I-880 reopened in Fremont after multi-vehicle crash
Officials to vote on all-electronic tolls for Bay Area bridges
Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims on Conception
WATCH IN 60: All-electronic tolls, Curry golf tournament, Oprah coming to SF
YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids' privacy law
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Staying seasonal until cooler and breezy weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Bay Area woman killed in SoCal boat fire speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of man who rammed through Oakland Airport gate speaks out
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10M over ad campaign
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News