MENLO PARK, Calif. -- At least one person has died following a traffic collision on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Menlo Park early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 1:24 a.m. and involved at least one vehicle that went 15 feet off the freeway and into an embankment.
There are no immediate reports of other injuries. No further information is immediately available.
1 killed in crash on southbound Hwy 101 in Menlo Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News