10-month-old shot in the head expected to make a 'significant recovery'

FRESNO, Calif. -- The 10-month-old baby who was shot in the head while sitting her mother's lap in the passenger seat of a car is expected to make a significant recovery, according to Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer.Action News asked Chief Dyer about Fayth during a news conference on Wednesday and he told us she's still in the hospital but is smiling and sitting upright.Fayth's father tells us she is getting stronger and is crawling on the ground.He says she no longer has a feeding tube and is starting to eat solid food.In June, police say Marcos Echartea made unwanted advances toward Fayth's mother, Deziree.Police say Echartea couldn't handle the rejection and when Fayth's mother tried to leave, he followed and opened fire on the car where they were passengers.Echartea has pleaded not guilty to 16 felony charges against him stemming from two separate crimes.