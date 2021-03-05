Health & Fitness

Santa Clara Co. community health clinics press on despite vaccine shortage

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County officials say their most recent Moderna vaccine allocation from the state fell short of what they anticipated, which could impact upcoming first dose appointments as they try to ensure that people who need their second dose are able to receive it on time.

County health officials tell ABC7 News they hope the state can deliver more soon.

"We have a lot more capacity than we have the vaccines, so just give us the vaccine and we'll get it out," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer.

Despite the uncertainty, the county, as well as community health partners say it won't deter them from moving forward.

Watch the video to learn more about a new partnership that aims to serve one of the hardest-hit communities in the county.
