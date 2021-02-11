Health & Fitness

104-year-old New York man survives coronavirus

By Kristin Thorne
NEW YORK CITY -- A 104-year-old man from Queens, New York, has survived the coronavirus and returned to his home on Wednesday after spending only 11 days in the hospital.

Paul Barberio was admitted to North Shore University Hospital on Jan. 31 and was diagnosed with COVID.

Dr. Suhail Shah said Barberio needed little medical intervention and was never even close to being put on a ventilator.

"One of my easiest patients," Shah said.

Shah credited Barberio's survival to Barberio's genes. Being 104-years-old already proves that Barberio is a survivor.

WATCH | 'I went to the gates of hell': Man given 1% chance shares survival story
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Arevalo is still dealing with lingering effects of his fight with the coronavirus, but he made it through 2020 to share his story.


"He's a tough gentleman," Shah said.

Health care workers cheered and sang as Barberio left the hospital on Wednesday. Barberio thanked them and said, "God bless you."

When Shah asked Barberio how he is feeling, he said enthusiastically, "I feel fine!"

Barberio, a devoted family man and great-grandfather, returned to his apartment in Bayside, Queens, where he has around-the-clock aides.

MORE: 90-year-old 'Miracle Man' beats COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm going to see him today and I'm going to take him home. And that's all I care about." Joan Carnaroli was there to cheer on her husband once he defeated COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityu.s. & worldsurvivor storycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chevron still trying to determine what leaked into SF Bay
CA's 1st cases of South African variant confirmed in Bay Area
South Bay officials urge public to avoid Lunar New Year gatherings
'Hero' officer Goodman warned Romney away from Capitol mob: VIDEO
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Suspect arrested in SF carjacking, kidnapping of 2 children
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
Show More
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
Actors address violent crimes against Asian Americans
Elementary school students return to class in Danville
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
More TOP STORIES News