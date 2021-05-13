12-year-old girl dies after shooting in Antioch home

EMBED <>More Videos

12-year-old girl dies after shooting in Antioch home

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- A 12-year-old girl died of gunshot wounds Wednesday night in an Antioch residence in the 1200 block of Oak Haven Way.

Antioch police said an unknown male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large, according to a press release police issued at 2:25 a.m. Thursday.

Police responded to a 7 p.m. report of a shooting Wednesday and found the female victim in an upstairs bedroom with at least one gunshot wound, along with evidence indicating she was shot while in the house.

Officers and paramedics provided medical care, but the girl died from her injuries at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884, or text-a-tip to 274637
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
antiochdeadly shootingshooting
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News