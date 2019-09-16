18-year-old accused of assaulting Uber driver, stabbing & robbing teen in Mill Valley

MILL VALLEY, Calif. -- An 18-year-old Mill Valley man was booked into the Marin County Jail Sunday afternoon in connection with an assault on an Uber driver and a stabbing minutes later of a 15-year-old boy, Mill Valley police said.

John Santiago Rosales turned himself into Mill Valley police about 19 hours after a man driving an Uber vehicle was punched in the face by his passenger in the area of East Blithedale Avenue and Elm Avenue.

That was called in to police at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Almost simultaneously, Mill Valley police got a call about a 15-year-old boy being stabbed near Park Elementary School, at East Blithedale

Avenue and Elm Avenue, near where the Uber attack was reported. The juvenile victim, whose cell phone was taken by his assailant, was treated at a local hospital for stab wounds and later released.

Both victims gave police similar descriptions of their attacker, and police reached out to the suspect's family Saturday night, officers said.

Rosales was arrested on suspicion of battery with injury, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about either of these attacks is asked to call Mill Valley police Detective Sgt. Ryan Smith at (415) 389-4100.
