19 displaced by 2-alarm house fire near San Francisco's Panhandle

19 people have been displaced by a 2-alarm fire in a house near San Francisco's Panhandle. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Nineteen people have been displaced by a 2-alarm fire that burned a 3-story building in the city's Panhandle neighborhood.

The fire was first reported around 3:13 p.m. one block south of the end of the Panhandle section of Golden Gate Park. Firefighters tweeted around 4:10 p.m. that the fire had been contained.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the home as firefighters arrived on the scene.

There were no reports of injuries. No further details were immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross was working to assist the displaced residents.

