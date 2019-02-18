19 displaced by 2-alarm house fire near San Francisco's Panhandle

Firefighters are currently assessing the buildings next to the one affected. The cause of this fire is still unknown. We’ll have more as this story develops @abc7newsbayarea 🔥 pic.twitter.com/550AqtyE3Q — Luz Pena (@LuzPenaABC7) February 19, 2019

15 residents displaced after 2 alarm fire broke out in this 3 story building in the Golden Gate Park Panhandle. We spoke to a resident who says he saw the flames and ran out. @abc7newsbayarea 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sjFAIT8v9U — Luz Pena (@LuzPenaABC7) February 19, 2019

#021819WF1 UPDATE FIRE CONTAINED NO INJURIES 15 DISPLACED AT THIS TIME FIRE UNDER INVESTIGATION @RedCrossBayAreaRESPONDING TO ASSIST —-PIO NOT AT SCENE MEDIA PLEASE CALL MY CELL OR EMAIL FOR UPDATES https://t.co/L6cnhWTpdv — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 19, 2019

#021819WF1 WORKING FIRE, 2ND ALARM, 1216 PAGE ST, SF, NO INJURIES REPORTED AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/sJJhhtcGza — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 18, 2019

Nineteen people have been displaced by a 2-alarm fire that burned a 3-story building in the city's Panhandle neighborhood.The fire was first reported around 3:13 p.m. one block south of the end of the Panhandle section of Golden Gate Park. Firefighters tweeted around 4:10 p.m. that the fire had been contained.Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the home as firefighters arrived on the scene.There were no reports of injuries. No further details were immediately available.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The Red Cross was working to assist the displaced residents.