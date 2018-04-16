2 bodies, vehicle found after California family's SUV went into river

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3329870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mystery surrounds the disappearance of a Southern California family of four who were on a road trip and never arrived in the Bay Area.

Two bodies have been found in the search for a missing Southern California family after their SUV plunged into a Northern California river.The Thottapilly family was on a road trip from Oregon to San Jose when their SUV plunged into the Eel River in Northern California. Authorities say they have recovered their SUV with two bodies inside, the father and his 9-year-old daughter. Just last week, the mom's body was recovered.The Mendocino County Sheriff says the SUV was found 4-6 feet beneath the water.The search continues for the body of the family's 12-year-old boy.