2 hurt in shooting on I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An I-280 off-ramp has been reopened after a shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon on Interstate 280 in San Francisco, fire officials said.

The shooting was reported just after 1 p.m. near I-280 the San Jose Avenue off-ramp, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The CHP said there was a crash as a result of the shooting.

The CHP said the San Jose Avenue off-ramp from northbound I-280 was reopened around 4:30 p.m. The off-ramp was shut during the investigation.

Authorities said the two people who were shot are expected to survive.
