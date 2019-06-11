2 hurt in shooting on I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An I-280 off-ramp has been reopened after a shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon on Interstate 280 in San Francisco, fire officials said.The shooting was reported just after 1 p.m. near I-280 the San Jose Avenue off-ramp, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.The CHP said there was a crash as a result of the shooting.The CHP said the San Jose Avenue off-ramp from northbound I-280 was reopened around 4:30 p.m. The off-ramp was shut during the investigation.Authorities said the two people who were shot are expected to survive.