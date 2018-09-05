EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4157384" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Witness video gives us just a sense of the fear a Shasta County wildfire is causing as flames surround a highway and shut down Interstate 5 near Redding.

All lanes of I-5 north of Redding remain closed because of a wildfire.Caltrans says the northbound lanes are closed 10 miles north of Redding, while the southbound lanes are shut down outside of Dunsmuir.ABC7 News viewer Ronnie Carlson sent video of traffic at a dead stop. The so-called Delta Fire is burning right off the freeway in the Shasta Trinity National Forest.The Forest Service says more than 2,000 acres have already burned, structures are threatened and evacuations are underway.There's no estimate for when the roads will reopen.