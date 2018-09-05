WILDFIRE

I-5 closed north of Redding due to 2,000-acre fire threatening structures

A 50-acre fire burning near I-5 north of Redding is threatening structures in the area. (Courtesy: Ronnie Carlson)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
All lanes of I-5 north of Redding remain closed because of a wildfire.

Caltrans says the northbound lanes are closed 10 miles north of Redding, while the southbound lanes are shut down outside of Dunsmuir.

VIDEO: Close encounter with wildfire burning next to I-5 near Redding caught on camera
Witness video gives us just a sense of the fear a Shasta County wildfire is causing as flames surround a highway and shut down Interstate 5 near Redding.



ABC7 News viewer Ronnie Carlson sent video of traffic at a dead stop. The so-called Delta Fire is burning right off the freeway in the Shasta Trinity National Forest.

The Forest Service says more than 2,000 acres have already burned, structures are threatened and evacuations are underway.

There's no estimate for when the roads will reopen.

PHOTOS: A look at wildfires burning across California
