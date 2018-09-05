REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --Witness video gives us just a sense of the fear a Shasta County wildfire is causing as flames surround a highway and shut down Interstate 5 near Redding.
"Look at that side just caught on fire. We cannot stay right here. We can't stay right here baby. We gotta walk," a woman is heard saying as she films the blaze from the passenger seat of a truck.
The wildfire is forcing evacuations and spreading at an intense rate.
The fire is burning north of Redding and not far from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
They're calling it the Delta Fire and the latest video that we're getting is from Instagram user Narraf Elesse.
She was caught in the middle of the freeway when flames began burning dangerously close to I-5, which is now closed in both directions from 10 miles north of Redding to an area 4 miles south of Mount Shasta.
The flames broke out Wednesday afternoon and, so far, the fire has exploded to as many as a thousand acres.
The Shasta County Fire Department is conducting evacuations on both sides of the freeway.
Several motorists have been rescued and there's been at least one person injured.
