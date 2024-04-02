Meet Bay Area basketball stars selected to play in McDonald's All-American Games

Bay Area basketball stars are excited to compete in the prestigious 2024 McDonald's All-American Games.

Bay Area basketball stars are excited to compete in the prestigious 2024 McDonald's All-American Games.

Bay Area basketball stars are excited to compete in the prestigious 2024 McDonald's All-American Games.

Bay Area basketball stars are excited to compete in the prestigious 2024 McDonald's All-American Games.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Right in the middle of March Madness, some of the best high school athletes take center stage for the annual McDonald's All-American Games.

For more than 40 years, the games showcase some of the best high school ballers in the country - from Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, Kobe Bryant and Maya Moore.

This year, four Bay Area athletes were selected to play in the prestigious game: Morgan Cheli from Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose and Zoom Diallo, Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid from Prolific Prep of Napa Christian.

MORE: Stephen Curry, Sabrina Ionescu talk impact of 3-point contest

"The experience has been great," Reid said. "It's just an opportunity to get better and play around competition that's as good as you and some even better."

These young players get to showcase what will make them stars at the collegiate level and beyond.

The scrimmages, practices and games are all under the brightest of lights.

"I love competing, especially against the top guys," Sherrell said. "It's been great, we've been going at it and I'm looking forward to winning that game for sure."

But even more than just winning, every year these athletes also get the opportunity to give back.

MORE: Family, friends of Bay Area native Darrion Trammell celebrate as he advances to NCAA Final Four

This week the teams visited the Ronald McDonald House to meet children and families of the Houston area.

It's one of the special opportunities getting invited to the game offers, but it's not easy to get here.

"You don't get to get these opportunities without the work," Diallo said. "I would tell young athletes to continue to stay in the gym, continue to grind because the work is only going to show itself."

Work no doubt Mitty's Morgan Cheli put in to get here.

Playing in this game is special, but it's only been possible for girls since 2002.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark makes 2 free throws after technical foul to break Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record

With more eyes than ever on women's basketball thanks to stars like Caitlyn Clark and JuJu Watkins, Cheli looks forward to being part of the rise of the growing women's game.

"I think we're definitely getting more opportunities now," Cheli said. "It's really nice to see more coverage on women's sports and, I mean, it's growing exponentially. It's super exciting and I love that women's sports are getting the credit it's deserved."

It all goes down on April 2 when the Cheli and the girls tip off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN 2, followed by the Prolific Prep stars and the boys at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live