3 homes burned in fire on Bethel Island

Bethel Island: 5:50pm ECCFPD units are responding to the 2700 Block of Taylor Road for a structure fire. First 911 caller reported 20 foot flames and there is additional reports of explosions. Please use caution in the area.



Update:6:01 PM Fire units are on scene 3 homes on fire — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) March 15, 2019

BETHEL ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In Contra Costa County three homes burned in a fire on Bethel Island. The blaze broke out just before 6 pm on the 2700 block of Taylor Road.The fire started in the middle house and spread to the neighboring homes.Firefighters say the middle house was empty when it started, but neighbors had to evacuate as the blaze spread. 911 callers reported 20-foot flames and explosions coming from the houses.Right after the fire broke out, a power outage hit the neighborhood. PG&E reported 300 customers across Bethel Island are without power and there is no estimated time of restoration.