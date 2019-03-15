3 homes burned in fire on Bethel Island

BETHEL ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In Contra Costa County three homes burned in a fire on Bethel Island. The blaze broke out just before 6 pm on the 2700 block of Taylor Road.

The fire started in the middle house and spread to the neighboring homes.

Firefighters say the middle house was empty when it started, but neighbors had to evacuate as the blaze spread. 911 callers reported 20-foot flames and explosions coming from the houses.



Right after the fire broke out, a power outage hit the neighborhood. PG&E reported 300 customers across Bethel Island are without power and there is no estimated time of restoration.
