3-year-old girl killed at Elmer, New Jersey campground identified

ELMER, N.J. -- State police have identified the 3-year-old girl who was killed at a New Jersey campground on Saturday afternoon.

She is Ellys Martinez of the Bronx, New York.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Elmer, New Jersey.

Police say the girl was in her tent when she was struck by a tree branch.

She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

The campground is known for its many mature trees.

Its website features images of several swimming pools and adjacent play areas. The resort calls itself a "fun family escape."

It reportedly has 265 campground sites and features cabins as well as locations for RVs and tents.

The park is one of several campgrounds owned by a Florida-based firm Adventure Bound Camping Resorts. Efforts to speak to someone with the company have not been unsuccessful.

It's still unclear if Saturday's severe weather contributed to the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground. Sarah Bloomquist has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on July7, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News