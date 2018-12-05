4 officers injured after struggle with man in Alameda

Four officers are injured after a struggle with a man in Alameda early Wednesday morning.Two of the officers went to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Alameda Police Department.Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to 2300 block of Buena Vista Avenue after a man called several times claiming he was being followed.When officers arrived, the man "became uncooperative and ran from the officers for unknown reasons," police said in a press release.Police say the man then went inside one of their patrol cars and tried to grab a loaded rifle from its mount."Fearing that the male would gain control of a loaded firearm, the officers struggled with him in the vehicle before they deployed their Conducted Energy Devices in a further attempt to subdue him," the police report says.Officers were able to get the man out of the car, without him grabbing the rifle.However, due to his size and strength, additional officers had to help get the suspect under control and place him in handcuffs.Even after being handcuffed, police say the man continued to struggle and resist.Minutes later, for unknown reasons, he went into medical distress and was taken to a local trauma hospital.On the way to the hospital, the man suffered cardiac arrest and was revived. He is still in the hospital getting treatment.A total of four officers were injured in the incident. Two of them were seriously hurt and had to go to the hospital. They were treated and later released pending further medical examinations.This matter is being investigated by the Alameda Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.