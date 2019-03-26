4-year-old boy falls from 4th story balcony in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- A four-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after falling off a 4th story balcony in Sunnyvale.Captain Jim Choi, with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, says the boy is in serious condition and is being treated for his injuries at a hospital.According to Captain Choi, the boy fell around 5 PM Monday from the fourth floor to the ground level unit of a building in the Sunnyvale Fairways condominium and townhouse complex on Poplar Ave. and El Camino Real.Investigators were on scene taking measurements of the building and the balcony late into the night.Moulik Soni called 911. He lives in the first floor unit, three floors below the unit where the boy fell. He says he was home with his family when they heard a thud and came outside to find the boy unconscious, but breathing, on their balcony. "We just heard a sound and I looked down and there was a kid in a balcony and we weren't sure which apartment or who he belonged to. I saw that he was bleeding, but he was breathing, so we called 911 when we saw that."Soni doesn't know the boy or his family, but said, "We were just glad that we were around at the time when it happened so that we could call 911... don't know what would have happened otherwise."Another neighbor in the building showed ABC7 their balcony, which all seem to have a wall and double railing about four feet high.Several families with young children live in the complex, who are very concerned and praying the boy will be okay.Captain Choi says there was at least one adult family member home when the boy fell. He says every indication right now is that the fall was an accident, but Child Protective Services and the District Attorney have been notified, per protocol.