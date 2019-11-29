5 arrested after shots fired outside Fremont Target store

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Five suspects were arrested late last night after a short chase following a robbery where shots were fired in outside of the Target Store at the Fremont Hub, police said.Police say they received multiple calls at 11:38 p.m. of shots fired outside the store. Multiple suspects had gotten into an altercation with security guards in front of the store after being confronted about stealing items, including video games, authorities said. A getaway car arrived and one of the suspects fired multiple rounds into the air, police said.. The suspects got into the car and it fled,Police found the suspects' vehicle near Mowry Avenue and Glenview Drive. A three minute chase ensued and ended in the area of Central Ave and Cedar Blvd. in Newark. One suspect fled the car on foot and officers say they quickly took that individual into custody. Four other suspects in the vehicle were also taken into custody. A loaded firearm and the stolen itmes from the store were recovered in the car, police said.There were no reported injuries.Police say they collected several shell casings from the parking lot area, and interviewed witnesses and victims before clearing the scene. At least one suspect is a juvenile and the other age ranges of the suspects are 18 to 19-years-old.